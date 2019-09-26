One psychologist for every 69, 000 pupils

Teachers have bemoaned the shortage of professionals to provide psychological and trauma counselling at public schools.

This emerged during the first day of the three-day conference of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), the biggest teacher union in the country, at Nasrec, south of Joburg

yesterday.

The union said the shortages come at a time when they were much-needed due to the prevalence of violent incidents at schools across the country.

A report presented by Sadtu secretary Mugwena Maluleke painted a bleak picture of

fewer professionals appointed by the department to provide psychological and trauma counselling services.

"There is not more than 1,700 psychosocial services personnel employed by the department of basic education. This means that we have one therapist for every 10,500 learners and one education psychologist responsible for 69,000 learners and one counsellor for 324,000 learners," said Maluleke.