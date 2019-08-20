Boxer in ID theft wrangle

Former WBA Pan African featherweight champion Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu is at the centre of a controversy about an alleged identity theft.

This was revealed when a Soweto woman appeared on Moja Love channel on Saturday desperately needing help in obtaining an identity.

The woman, from Pimville in Soweto, broke down as she told her eight years of struggle in getting an ID. She said her mother took her birth dates and used them in obtaining the identity for Maemu, the son of her boyfriend.

The 28-year-old detailed how her life has been on hold since she could not find work or even further her studies due to the identity thefts.