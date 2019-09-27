Fire rips through KZN textile factory
A fire ripped through a textile factory in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Friday.
Samantha Barnard of Jovial Private Security said the fire department was battling the blaze.
“No injuries or casualties have been reported. We still don't know how the fire started, we will have to wait for the fire department to conclude their investigations,” she said.
