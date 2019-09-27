South Africa

Fire rips through KZN textile factory

By Orrin Singh - 27 September 2019 - 15:04

A fire ripped through a textile factory in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands on Friday. 

Samantha Barnard of Jovial Private Security said the fire department was battling the blaze.

“No injuries or casualties have been reported. We still don't know how the fire started, we will have to wait for the fire department to conclude their investigations,” she said. 

Eight babies killed in Algeria hospital fire: emergency services

Eight babies were killed when a fire ripped through a maternity hospital in eastern Algeria before dawn on Tuesday, emergency services said.
News
3 days ago

How to make the perfect braai fire

Every South African knows that the best way to gather friends and family is over a good braai.
Good Life
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
X