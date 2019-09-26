South Africa

Stepfather found dead, suspected to have stabbed young sons in North West

By ERNEST MABUZA - 26 September 2019 - 13:28
A boy aged three was stabbed to death and his brother, aged seven, was severely injured after their stepfather allegedly stabbed them on Wednesday. File photo.
A boy aged three was stabbed to death and his brother, aged seven, was severely injured after their stepfather allegedly stabbed them on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A three-year-old boy was found dead and his brother severely injured after they were allegedly stabbed by their stepfather at Bokone village, outside Mahikeng, on Wednesday.

The body of the stepfather, 33, was found on Thursday morning inside his vehicle after a search.

“On Wednesday about 12.30, police were summoned to a house in Bokone village, outside Mahikeng, where the body of a three-year-old boy was found in a pool of blood.

“His seven-year-old brother was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

She said the seven-year-old was later reported to be in a stable condition.

Myburgh said the children's stepfather allegedly stabbed them and fled in a brown Honda Ballade.

“Subsequently, the police launched a manhunt. The alleged perpetrator's vehicle was found parked under a tree about 7am today in Moletsamongwe village, outside Mahikeng.

“The body of the 33-year-old alleged perpetrator was found inside the vehicle. No foul play is suspected at this stage,” Myburgh said.

Stabbed to death over a cigarette: Justice served eight years later

It has taken eight years for two people who stabbed a man to death over a cigarette to be imprisoned
News
1 day ago

No man is born to cause violence to women, Prince Harry tells SA

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, kickstarted their 10-day tour of southern Africa on Monday by visiting Nyanga, the Cape Flats township ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mom of missing teacher heads for Vietnam
No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
X