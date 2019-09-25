South Africa

Elderly Durban woman found dead with hands bound

By Orrin Singh - 25 September 2019 - 12:40
A partially decomposed body of a 78-year-old woman was found in The Bluff, Durban, in the early hours of Wednesday morning .
Image: Supplied

The partially decomposed body of a 78-year-old woman was discovered in her Durban home on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the woman was found with her hands bound and showed signs of being strangled.

Members from Durban Search and Rescue and metro police search and rescue were called out to Grafton Road on the Bluff to recover the woman's body.

"A case of murder was opened at Brighton beach police station for investigation," said Mbele. 

