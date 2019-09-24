Mob attacks and sets alight man accused of raping disabled teen

A 39-year-old man was attacked and set alight by a mob at the Muhovhoya village in Limpopo on Monday.

Police said on Tuesday they had responded to frantic calls from the area and, on arrival, made the gruesome discovery of the man's badly burnt body.

The victim was certified dead on the scene. None of his attackers were present when officers arrived.

The attack was prompted by allegations that the man had raped a 17-year-old mentally disabled girl in the area.

“It is alleged that the girl went to the nearby bushes to collect fire wood with other women from the village when the deceased attacked them.

"The other women managed to run away, leaving the teenage girl behind. And that's when the deceased allegedly raped her,” said police spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

He said the enraged community attacked the man with various objects before he was set alight.