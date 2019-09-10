South Africa

Father allegedly shoots son, 7, turns gun on himself in Cape Town

By Dan Meyer - 10 September 2019 - 12:46
A seven-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his father, who then killed himself.
A seven-year-old boy was allegedly shot by his father, who then killed himself.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A 69-year-old man allegedly shot his seven-year-old son before turning the gun on himself in Panorama, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The child was a pupil at Panorama Primary School in Welgelegen, where parents, staff and pupils expressed heartache over the tragedy in a post on Facebook. 

"Today we are very sad to be saying goodbye to a beautiful boy. Your unexpected death is a huge loss for us. We thank the Lord for the great privilege to have had [the child] be part of the Panorama family. Rest in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Till we meet again."

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the shooting was under investigation.

"An inquest and murder case docket was opened for investigation," said spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"It is alleged that a 69-year-old-father shot and fatally wounded his seven-year-old son and then committed suicide in their residence in Panorama," he said. 

Mother's heart-wrenching letter to her four murdered children

A Pinetown, Durban, mother has apologised to her four children for not being able to protect them when they needed her most.
News
1 day ago

Ayakha Jiyane's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged

"If anything happens just know I was kidnapped or something has happened to me." These were the last words Ayakha Jiyane uttered to her friends ...
News
6 days ago

Divorce proceedings said to have sparked hanging of four KZN children by father

Durban teacher Xolisile Mpungose wept as she clutched KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza's hand and described the horror that ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X