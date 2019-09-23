Major bank strike planned for Friday

Finance union Sasbo expects tens of thousands of its members to go on strike on Friday over planned retrenchments in the banking sector.

But the union has to overcome the hurdle of an application by the banking industry for an interdict to stop workers striking.

The application, which the union will oppose, is expected to be heard in the labour court on Wednesday.

“The banks have filed an interdict to stop the strike, which we will be opposing in court on Wednesday. We believe this is an empty threat and a delaying tactic by the banks,” Sasbo secretary-general Joe Kokela said.

Kokela said Friday’s strike was the first of two planned by the union and its parent trade union federation, Cosatu.

“Another major strike has been called by Cosatu on October 7,” Kokela said.