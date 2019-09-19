South Africa

Journalist placed on special leave

By Graeme Hosken - 19 September 2019 - 08:20
The allegations were made before Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, chair of the state capture inquiry, by the Hawks' Col Kobus Roelofse.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

A senior Tiso Blackstar Group journalist has been implicated at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in allegations of corruption involving a secret slush fund of Crime Intelligence, a division of the SA Police Service.

Yesterday, the allegations were levelled against the group's associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy by Hawks officer Col Kobus Roelofse.

An amount of R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank Vehicle Finance account in the settlement of a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.

"I deny the allegations made against me . today [yesterday]. They are baseless. I am working with my lawyers to draft a response to the allegations for the commission, with whom I am cooperating fully," Munusamy said in a statement.

Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.

However, there was some confusion at the inquiry around Munusamy's full name, with the commission receiving a letter pointing out that the bank account was in the name of Navaranjeni Munusamy; and not Ranjeni Munusamy, as she was called in Roelofse's affidavit.

By mutual consent with Tiso Blackstar Group, Munusamy is on special leave to allow her to deal with the allegations.

Tiso Blackstar Group said in a statement that Munusamy had not been engaged by any of its titles or companies during the period covered by these allegations.

She joined Tiso Blackstar only in 2017.

"Tiso Blackstar Group notes the extremely serious allegations against journalist Ranjeni Munusamy disclosed by a witness before the Zondo commission of inquiry," it said. "

We adhere to the doctrine of presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the principles of natural justice that include hearing both sides of the story. However, we have granted her special leave considering the gravity of these allegations."

Sunday Times editor, Bongani Siqoko, commenced with internal investigations yesterday as soon as the commission notified Munusamy of the allegations.

"The company will make a final decision on this matter following the conclusion of its own internal investigations, taking into consideration the company's interests, its policies and Munusamy's rights."

