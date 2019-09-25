'Ruthless and barbaric killers' jailed for life in the Eastern Cape

Two of the four men who shot and killed a 61-year-old woman and her son in NU 13, Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape in 2015 have each been handed double life sentences.

Nonkululeko Swartbooi was gunned down in her home in front of her autistic 26-year-old son Wola.

Luthando Kondile, 30, and Hlumani Baleka, 22, also killed her other son, Libona "Jigga" Swartbooi, 23, after the attack.

They were found guilty earlier in September.

Lindokuhle Makawula, 21, was also arrested for the attacks. During sentencing on Monday, judge Feziwe Rengqe described the men as "ruthless and barbaric killers".

Libona was kidnapped by the three between April 20 and 26 in 2015, and taken to the NU 15 soccer grounds, where they tied him up with shoelaces and took the keys to his home.

The gang then went to the home he shared with his mother and brother, shot and killed Nonkululeko, and ransacked the house.