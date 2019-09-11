Cape Town landlord cries foul as building hijackers try to pounce

A Cape Town landlord with almost 3,400 homes on its books says it is being targeted by would-be building hijackers.

Communicare, which offers many of its properties as “social rentals”, said on Wednesday that it was extremely concerned and had reported “escalating threats” to the police.

“A group of people have been cutting locks and breaking into Communicare premises in an attempt to hijack buildings,” said CEO Anthea Houston.

“Dennehof and Albatross apartments in Thornton, as well as two freestanding houses in Ruyterwacht, have been affected in the past three weeks.

“Vacant units being repaired or waiting for new tenants to move in are being targeted by the group. Some of those organising these invasions include a few tenants and have already been arrested and appeared in court on charges of obstructing justice, as well as contempt of court.”