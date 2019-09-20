South Africa

Metrobus strike comes to screeching halt, operations resume on Monday

By Staff Reporter - 20 September 2019 - 17:54
A strike by disgruntled Metrobus staff has ended.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Dudu Zitha

The Metrobus strike in Johannesburg has come to an end.

The service, which covers 330 scheduled routes and 128 school routes, will be back in operation from Monday following a labour court ruling, the company said on Friday.

Disgruntled staff, led by the Democratic Municipal & Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa), started on Monday. About 40,000 people were affected.

"Metrobus regrets the inconvenience suffered by passengers during the period of the strike," spokesman Goodwill Shivuri said in a statement.

"Metrobus spared no effort during this period to ensure that the industrial action lasted for as minimal period as possible.

"Metrobus can confirm that indeed the court judgement handed down .... prevents Demawusa from continuing with the industrial action," he said.

