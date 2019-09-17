Intimidation at Gandhi Square as Metrobus strike continues

Commuters using Metrobus services in Johannesburg will today have to find alternative transport as the strike by a union representing the company's employees enters day two.

Members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) downed tools yesterday after failing to reach an agreement with Metrobus on payment increases.

"The strike is continuing. It is us who went to the employer to ask what is happening. They [employer] said we must come back [today] at 9am to engage about the picketing rules," said Demawusa official Dion Makhura.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said the strike was not supposed to have a huge impact on operations as the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union, and the South African Municipal Workers Union, were not part of it.