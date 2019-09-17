Truck torched, road barricaded as protests flare up in Hout Bay
A truck was torched and police are on high alert in Cape Town after a public meeting in Hangberg, Hout Bay, where a service-delivery discussion became heated on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Const Sandiswa Belinda Saula said 50 people barricaded Harbour Road with building materials after the meeting to prevent anyone gaining access, before attacking a power depot site where a truck was set alight.
"Kindly be advised that a case of public violence has been opened for investigation. According to reports, Hout Bay police can confirm that yesterday about 7pm a public meeting was conducted in Hangberg regarding service delivery issues," she said.
"A group of 50 people gathered after the meeting and the road was barricaded with building material, rocks and other objects to prevent any vehicles from entering the harbour.
"Public order police service monitored the situation. Circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated with no arrests made so far," she said.
No injuries were reported.
The protests flared up again early on Tuesday.
"Today about 50 people blocked the entrance to Hangberg. The area is being monitored by police."
City law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that protesters had lit fires in the road, vandalised a construction site and stolen tools.
He said authorities were on scene to manage the situation.
"Harbour Road, Hout Bay, has been closed. Protesters are making fires in the road again. Contractors' scaffolding is being used to fuel the fire. All agencies are converging to manage the situation," he said.
MyCiTi bus services were disrupted and authorities warned residents to avoid the area.
Dyason said a councillor would address the protesters about their concerns.
Truck torched in Hout Bay protest https://t.co/jj3KbbdOu4 pic.twitter.com/rvd7csox8v pic.twitter.com/Bd3lIdbjZi— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) September 17, 2019
