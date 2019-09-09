Two people killed, 5 injured in Joburg CBD after violence flared up overnight
All roads in Johannesburg's CBD affected by violence on Sunday are clear on Monday morning, after a concerted effort by police and metro police to curtail mob violence.
Two people were killed overnight and five were injured after violence flared up again in the CBD, Jeppestown and Hillbrow. Store fronts were damaged, a building was set alight and a truck torched.
Gauteng has suffered widespread violence and destruction in the past week, leaving 11 dead, with seven directly linked to the protests. The violent protests started on August 28 2019 in Pretoria, before spreading across the country. Families of the deceased have been left distraught and the nation faces pressure from other African countries due to the ongoing xenophobic violence.
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said on Monday morning that one person had been killed and more than 17 people arrested,
Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a second person was shot and killed in Denver on Sunday evening. “We are still investigating whether it is linked to the violence or not.”
Makhubela said protesters also attempted to set fire to a mosque in the area. “They threw a petrol bomb at the mosque, but it didn't catch fire,” he said.
Metro police attended to a building fire on the corner of Jules and 24th streets, as well as truck that was ablaze in Denver. Its teams helped clear the streets overnight.
The situation is calm at the moment, all of the roads in Johannesburg which was affected , are all clear this morning. https://t.co/FStKHEq37k— Wayne Minnaar (@WayneMinnaar2) September 9, 2019
On Sunday morning, Brig Mathapelo Peters said a crowd of about 1,200 hostel residents gathered at Murray Park for an address by former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. However, the proceeds were disrupted by a splinter group, which left before he finished speaking.
Police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to restrain disruptive marchers in downtown Johannesburg.
Affected areas on Sunday included Maboneng, Malvern, Cleveland and Jeppestown.
Truck set alight on Main Reef Rd & Kerk Str in Denver. @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService on scene. pic.twitter.com/Pt1aBnNMxj— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 8, 2019
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 8, 2019
Malvern
Building on fire at Jules & 24th Str. @CityofJoburgEMS, @JoburgMPD & @SAPoliceService on scene. pic.twitter.com/G5zq7Cd6As
Scene outside the mosque in Nugget Street Johannesburg. A petrol bomb was hurled earlier near the front gate. Two suspects were arrested. #JoburgCBD @visiontactical pic.twitter.com/uNZJJ65lD3— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 8, 2019
Lawlessness!!! Violent protestors attempted to petrol bomb a place of worship (Masjid Himayatul Islam) on Nugget Street in #JoburgCBD, Vision Tactical Intervention Unit on scene to extinguish flames and ensure people’s safety.— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) September 8, 2019
Two suspects apprehended! pic.twitter.com/wmAP4aycRd
There we go again #jhbcbd #XenophobiaInSouthAfrica #JoburgCBD #attacks @eNCA— @Mimi_Tebogo (@Mimi_Tee_) September 8, 2019
Then cops ??♀️I am not surprised pic.twitter.com/xoHJSGUYJz
#JoburgCBD situation right now in maboneng access city pic.twitter.com/2fmGML6fPT— Bra Max (@NthotsoMax) September 8, 2019
