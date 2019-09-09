Two people killed, 5 injured in Joburg CBD after violence flared up overnight

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said on Monday morning that one person had been killed and more than 17 people arrested,

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a second person was shot and killed in Denver on Sunday evening. “We are still investigating whether it is linked to the violence or not.”

Makhubela said protesters also attempted to set fire to a mosque in the area. “They threw a petrol bomb at the mosque, but it didn't catch fire,” he said.

Metro police attended to a building fire on the corner of Jules and 24th streets, as well as truck that was ablaze in Denver. Its teams helped clear the streets overnight.