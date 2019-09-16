Health department demands action after thugs pounce on medics

The Eastern Cape health department has called for police to prioritise the investigation of crimes committed against ambulance crews.

This comes after medical personnel transporting an asthmatic patient in Nelson Mandela Bay were attacked and robbed in the early hours of Monday.

The incident in Joe Slovo, Port Elizabeth, left the ambulance crew injured as well as traumatised. They had to be taken to the Dora Nginza Hospital for treatment.

“At the time of the uncalled-for attack, the ambulance crew had been transporting to hospital an asthmatic patient who had complained of shortness of breath,” said department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.