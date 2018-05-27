Man killed in shooting incident in Caretonville
A man was killed in a shooting incident in Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville on the West Rand on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.
ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said it was believed that the man and a woman were walking home when they were allegedly robbed. The woman escaped unharmed.
“ER24 paramedics were alerted to the scene by the police. Upon their arrival‚ shortly before 5pm‚ they found a man lying in a field. He sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was found to be in a critical condition.
“ER24 transported the man to hospital‚ but unfortunately shortly afterwards‚ while in hospital‚ he succumbed to his injuries‚” Van Huyssteen said.