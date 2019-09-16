Johnson becomes second coaching casualty of Monday after he's sacked by AmaZulu

The announcement was made by Usuthu General manager Lunga Sokhela‚ who said the club had decided to release the veteran coach with immediate effect.

“We wish Mr. Johnson the best of luck in his career.

"The next focus for the club will be towards getting back on track since results have eluded us so far this season‚” Sokhela said.

Johnson’s axing follows that of Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen‚ who was released by the Port Elizabeth club on Monday.

AmaZulu have two draws and three defeats from their first five Absa Premiership matches this season and currently prop up the Absa Premiership.

Johnson spoke earlier about his frustration at the team not getting the rewards their play deserved.

“As a coach you have to be frustrated because when you look at the way we’ve played and the way we’ve conceded goals‚ then there is the frustration‚” he said.

“Every team wants to have three points in every game‚ whether they are a tavern team or a PSL team.”