The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services says it is concerned about attacks on its paramedics‚ following two separate incidents at the weekend.

On Saturday night at around 7pm‚ ambulance crews based at the Northview Fire Station were shot at while attending to an assault case in Sandringham‚ said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi. Fortunately‚ he said‚ they survived the incident unharmed.

On Sunday night at around 6pm‚ four paramedics based at the Eldorado Park Fire Station were attacked by members of the community.

They had responded to an emergency call about a woman who was killed during an alleged assault by her boyfriend in Freedom Park.