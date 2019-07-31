South Africa

Got a Sassa query? Just WhatsApp it

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 31 July 2019 - 16:54
Sassa has launched WhatsApp line service in KZN for social grant queries.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has launched a WhatsApp service to deal to social grant queries.

"The WhatsApp line is aimed at improving customer services and also improving turnaround time for all queries that may emanate from grants payment and any other social grants related inquiries," said Sassa KZN acting executive manager Zanoxolo Mpeta.

He said the department was optimistic that the WhatsApp line would be a welcome addition to its effort to improve service delivery and query management.

"Beneficiaries, using WhatsApp, will be able to query their payments and request home visits for those who are sick and frail who need Sassa services," said Mpeta.

Social grants beneficiaries can send their questions to 071-607-1514 (WhatsApp only) or call 033-846-3400, Mpeta said.

