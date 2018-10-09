Sassa offices to be shut down totally by union

Employees of the social grant agency will go on an indefinite strike starting tomorrow.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) said it will shut down offices at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha said the strike was the result of Sassa's refusal to resolve challenges brought about by the migration of the social grant payment system from Cash Paymaster Services to the South African Post Office.

At a press conference in Johannesburg yesterday, Saphetha said after numerous attempts to avert the strike by holding talks with Sassa, "picket lines are the necessary way to go in trying to twist the arm of [Sassa]".