Here's how management consultants study the methods, techniques and principles that guide a business to success

Management consultants aim to improve an organisation's position or profile by helping to solve problems, manage change and improve efficiency.

They investigate problems and opportunities, offer suggestions and conceive action plans to be followed. They advise and guide management in overcoming problems relating to changing circumstances inside and outside the organisation.

They have to expose difficulties and opportunities, submit possible solutions and show how these solutions should be applied.

The nature of their activities depends largely on the nature of the business client’s requirements of the consultants.

Management consultants may be asked to analyse the structure of the firm in order to rectify problem areas or to advise and guide management in order to improve one or more of the firm’s functional areas such as marketing or financial control.