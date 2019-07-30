State pays out R21.8m to reimburse social grant fraud victims

The state has forked out almost R22m in the past year to reimburse social grant beneficiaries who have been victims of social grant fraud.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has told parliament that 20,787 fraud cases were registered with the SA Post Office by June 28, 2019. A total of 12,432 social grant beneficiaries had been reimbursed for the losses they suffered to the value of R21,779,451.47, she said.

Zulu was responding to a parliamentary question from Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liezl van der Merwe who wanted to know the number of fraud cases that had been reported over the 12 months between June 2018 and last month.

She revealed that none of the cases could be considered resolved despite the beneficiaries having been reimbursed, as the criminal investigations were still under way. She said no amounts had been recovered as this was dependent on the outcome of the criminal investigation.