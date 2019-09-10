Family wants girl's killers to face law

The distraught family of Thandi Mampane, an 11-year-old Limpopo pupil who was killed on her way back from school, have appealed to police to find her killers and send them to jail for life.

The lifeless body of the grade 5 pupil from Marishane Primary School in GaMarishane village, near Jane Furse, was found half-naked in the bushes.

Thandi's grandfather Nkgapele Mampane said they launched a search party that combed the area till 11pm after his grandchild who had left for school on Thursday morning did not return.

"The next day I received a call from a relative, informing me that Thandi's lifeless body has been found near her school," he said.

Mampane said they suspected she could have been strangled and raped. "There were bruises on her neck and she was half-naked."

The grandfather urged the police to ensure that whoever was behind Thandi's death be brought to book and sent to jail for life.

"It's very hard to accept that a young life was taken in a brutal way ... she had dreams and a life ahead of her," he said.

Thandi's mother Selepe Mampane told Sowetan she was unable to speak about her loss.