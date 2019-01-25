Nomalanga Shozi sets 2019 on fire

Starlet Nomalanga "The Flame" Shozi is ready to blaze a trail in showbiz in what she is calling the biggest year of her career.

Who can blame her, with a number of exciting TV gigs lined up?

Known for her bouncy voluminous Afro, we connect when she's at the dentist. Shozi immediately warns me in a soft voice that she's filling her doctor's appointment form before she reveals that she has a throbbing toothache from hell.

"It's definitely going to be my biggest year yet with all these wonderful things happening in my career, all at the same time," she says excitedly.

"I mean, I will reap the rewards when I'm a millionaire. I still need more money," she adds with a chuckle.

The 24-year-old beauty ended 2018 on a high note when she was unveiled as the face of BET Africa. One of her first duties was attending the Soul Train Music Awards in Las Vegas, US, in November.

"It's just taking things to an international level and representing Africa on that level.

"I never thought I'd be in a position to be interviewing people like Faith Evans, SZA and Erykah Badu.

"It was everything that I dreamed of. I did the MTV Europe Music Awards when I was still at MTV Base last year, but the Soul Train Awards were just on another level."

Last week Shozi was introduced as the host of celebrity news show BET Breaks airing weekly on the channel on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5pm.