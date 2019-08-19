Mtambo hosts 'Women Rise' concert to celebrate women

The sensational Brenda Mtambo will be hosting an all-female vocalist concert to inspire this Women’s Month.

Mtambo, who recently celebrated 15 years in the music industry, said the "Women Rise" concert will be hosted on August 30 at the Barnyard Theatre in Rivonia.

“The concert is to celebrate women, to celebrate our strengths and our rights. We need to remember that despite the many issues women face in this country, such as domestic abuse, that we are still winning,” she said.

The Afro-soul singer said the concert will be an annual event and the first ever concert will be full of surprises.

“Yes, it will be all women on stage but men must also come through because they need to learn that we need to co-exist. Men must not be cast aside,” she said.

Mtambo said she herself is a survivor of domestic violence which has made woman empowerment an issue close to her heart.

“I come from a space that has made me the woman that I am. I’ve been weak and manipulated. I always talk about my story but I want to empower other women to also speak out,” she said.

The star said that in partnership with Global Citizen she will be hosting a workshop for young women ahead of her concert for those who want to enter the entertainment industry.

“It is important for women to understand the music industry. Women do not have information and I want to gather women [together] to learn and know the business inside and out,” said Mtambo.

She said it was important for people at the top of their professions in industries to pass on knowledge.

“If I had this information when I started, I would have been far. Let us learn how things work,” she said.

“Let’s not just be beautiful, let us be business-minded as well.”

Mtambo is expected to not only perform her own magical songs such as Mhlaba Wethu and Umgowam Forever, but also the songs of star-powered legends such as Busi Mhlongo, Miriam Makeba and Letta Mbulu. Tickets are on sale for R200.