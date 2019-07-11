History of domestic violence in Brakpan home where mom and 3 kids were killed

Police have confirmed a history of domestic violence in the Brakpan family where four people were found dead with gunshot wounds.

This comes after a 40-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her three children, torched the house and turned the gun on herself.

The incident happened on Wednesday July 10 at Sallies Village in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Capt Pearl van Staad said the couple had a history of domestic violence.

“They had registered protection orders against each other in the past but they exceeded time and were removed from the system," said Van Staad.

Van Staad said upon questioning, the man said he had been at work when the incident happened.

“He said he found his clothes thrown outside and the locks had been changed by his wife.

“The matter has now been handed over to our organised crime department for further investigation while 3 cases of murder and an inquest have been opened,” said Van Staad.

Sowetan was unable to speak to the husband because he was being interviewed by the organised crime unit.