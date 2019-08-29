Phuthuma Nathi announces 13.6% increase in dividends

Black shareholders of MultiChoice South Africa (MCSA) are smiling to the bank after the company declared a dividend to Phuthuma Nathi shareholders of R1.5bn.

This is an increase of 13.6% from 2018. The company, in a media statement, explained that the additional 5% share allocation given to Phuthuma Nathi, as part of MultiChoice Group’s (MCG) listing, contributed to the increase in dividend declared to the shareholders.

Puthuma Nathi owns a 25% stake in MCSA, the South African operations of MCG, being MCSA.

“We are pleased to announce an increased dividend to our Phuthuma Nathi shareholders despite tough economic conditions,” says MCG CEO Calvo Malewa.

“The Phuthuma Nathi schemes have now been running for about 13 years and we’re proud that we are able to share our success with thousands of black South Africans.

“The dividends are a way we can demonstrate our thanks to our shareholders for the role they have played in transforming MultiChoice South Africa,” he said.