Final sequestration order against former VBS boss and his wife

The North Gauteng High Court has granted a final sequestration order for the assets of former VBS Mutual Bank CEO Andile Ramavhunga.

Ramavhunga was implicated in the large-scale corruption that took place at VBS which saw the bank lose almost R2bn. A report by Advocate Terry Motau titled The Great Bank Heist found that executives at both VBS Bank and its majority shareholder Vele Investments devised a plan to defraud the bank.

Ramavhunga and at least 50 other individuals were found to have financially benefitted from this scheme after it was found that they used the stolen money to buy immovable assets, luxurious vehicles, a helicopter and pay off their debts.

He received a R15m bonus through his company Dambale Holdings which represented Vele Investments in a false sales acquisition of a Zimbabwe-based company. In the initial case where a provisional sequestration order was granted by Judge Moroa Tsoka, Ramavhunga argued that although there was no dispute that there was large-scale looting at VBS, he was not part of it.

However, Judge Elias Matojane has now said that as a qualified chartered accountant and the CEO of VBS Bank, Ramavhunga “must have known that VBS paid for and purchased a helicopter for an amount of R12 835 000 (R12.8m)”.