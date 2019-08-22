Old Mutual‚ which is under pressure from shareholders to end its bruising public battle with Peter Moyo‚ says it has issued the axed CEO with a further notice terminating his employment.

In July‚ the high court in Johannesburg ruled that Old Mutual should temporarily reinstate Moyo after firing him without a disciplinary hearing in June over alleged conflicts of interest. The insurer is appealing against judge Brian Mashile’s order.

“It will remain important to finally resolve the dispute about the validity of the June notice of termination‚” the Old Mutual board said in a letter to shareholders.

“However‚ irrespective of what might eventually happen in those legal proceedings‚ events following the June notice have made it clear that a continued employment relationship between Mr Moyo and Old Mutual is untenable.”

Terminating his employment was in the best interests of shareholders‚ the insurer said.