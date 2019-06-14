Vusi Khoza on Adam Catzavelos' apology: 'Shove it where the sun doesn't shine'

Racist businessman Adam Catzavelos has apologised for his K-word rant in Greece.

In August 2018, Catzavelos recorded a video in which he used the k-word to describe how there were no black people on the beach

"Not one k****r in sight, f**king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this!" he said in the video.

The video, which went viral, caused an uproar across the country and prompted the EFF in Gauteng to open a case of crimen injuria against him. His case was postponed until July 10.