Teenager behind bars after fatal stabbing in Limpopo school fight

By Nico Gous - 21 May 2019 - 16:41
A Limpopo school pupil has been arrested after his classmate was fatally stabbed in a fight.
A 15-year-old pupil in Mankweng, Limpopo, was arrested on Tuesday morning for fatally stabbing a classmate, aged 16, at school.

"It is alleged that the two learners had a fight while playing within the school premises," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Subsequently the suspect produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the deceased before fleeing.

"The deceased was taken to the hospital but was certified dead on arrival." 

The suspect was tracked down to the top of a small hill, where the alleged murder weapon was found.

The pupil will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's court soon.

X