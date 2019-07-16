Three teens arrested for shooting two other pupils in Lenasia
Pupils at MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia are receiving therapy following the shooting of two pupils on Tuesday morning.
Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the two victims were receiving medical attention at Lenmed Clinic and Lenasia Clinic.
“We have sent our psychosocial unit to support the staff and learners at the school, including the victims and their families. The level of violence in and around our schools is of grave concern,” Mabona said.
The shooting occurred outside the school's premises before teaching took place.
A community member who spoke to Sowetan said they were shocked by the shooting and that it was possibly the result of a fight that stemmed from the school.
"We heard that the boys had fought before so maybe that is what led to the shooting. I cannot say with certainty but I think it's because of the fighting," said the resident.
He said the school governing body has instituted disciplinary procedures and will communicate the outcome in due course.
Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said three boys between the ages of 14 and 17 were arrested.
A pistol and six rounds of ammunition were recovered at the home of a pupil.
Cases of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm are being investigated.