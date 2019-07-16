Three teens arrested for shooting two other pupils in Lenasia

Pupils at MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia are receiving therapy following the shooting of two pupils on Tuesday morning.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the two victims were receiving medical attention at Lenmed Clinic and Lenasia Clinic.

“We have sent our psychosocial unit to support the staff and learners at the school, including the victims and their families. The level of violence in and around our schools is of grave concern,” Mabona said.

The shooting occurred outside the school's premises before teaching took place.