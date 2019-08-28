Business Blitz: Moipone Aesthetics

It was the groundbreaking hustle of Vinoloa Mashego that has often been a source of inspiration for young entrepreneur Kedibone Segole. The business woman, often motivated by her late father, founded her business Moipone Aesthetics to target skin and hair issues.

With her business ever on a high trajectory, Segole shares the details behind her successful Moipone Aesthetics.

What is the story behind the conceptualisation of Moipone Aesthetics?

“Well, having had the responsibility of grooming myself from a young age really taught me a lot. I experienced many different challenges with my hair and skin. My skin was very sensitive and prone to allergies. It was always either too dry, dull, oily or uneven. My hair was very flat and brittle.

"So I constantly tried out new products, and being inquisitive, I started observing the ingredients list of the products I tried out. I noticed that I would react better to products with certain ingredients and after doing some research about them, I resolved to purchase these specific ingredients and mixing products myself, and yes, the results were fantastic!

"I also maintained that the products be exceptional quality and affordable, in order to ensure greater access to a wider market. Basically, to people like me who needed them.

How do you promote your business through the internet?

“Moipone Aesthetics has an active Facebook page where I post product information and pricing, product reviews from customers and events where the business will be showcasing.

"I also have a personal Instagram account where I brand myself around the company, same as with my Twitter profile!”

What inspires the ingredients of Moipone Aesthetics products?

The ingredients Moipone Aesthetics uses are natural and multipurpose in nature. They are also ingredients which are widely known for their excellent qualities, so my customers are generally familiar with them and have an assurance of what they are buying and applying on themselves.

"These ingredients have also been proven to be gentle yet effective and their effects long lasting. They are non-toxic and they have a long shelf life.

What has been the biggest hurdle behind running your business, especially as a black business owner?

Capital and access to markets has been the greatest challenge. As with most black business owners in South Africa, most of us come from previously disadvantaged families and cannot afford to live without a stable income as our families do not have the funds to support us during the start-up phase of our businesses.

"I am a political science and international relations graduate who is also certified In quality management. I have had to work full time while running my business in order to not only fund my business but also support myself and my family as my business grows.

"My business needs design and development services among many other things. I need funds to scale Moipone Aesthetics and market it accordingly in order to ensure its success but until my business can generate sufficient revenue to sustain itself as well as provide sufficient income for me, I have to keep my full-time job in order to pay bills.

What words of encouragement would you give to other men and women who are also seeking to start their own business?

"If you have a burning passion, idea or desire do not dismiss it. No matter how small, ridiculous or difficult it may seem. Just start. Move in the direction of your dreams and they will manifest themselves.

"Create an environment that is conducive for the growth of your dreams! Research your ideas, network and socialise with people with a similar mindset, go to places that will groom you, inspire you and grow you on a mental level.

"Whoever you are, wherever you come from and whatever you have, regardless of how much or how little it is, just start!

Suzy Kassen once said, “doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will”.