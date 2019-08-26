Renowned drummer of Stimela fame Isaac ‘Bro Mnca’ Mtshali has died

Former drummer and co-founder of ‘Stimela’ Isaac “Bro Mnca” Mtshali has died.

Guitarist and childhood friend of both Mtshali and Stimela lead singer Ray Phiri, Jabu Sibumbe confirmed that Mtshali collapsed on Sunday afternoon but asked for the family to be given space to mourn.

"Yes it's true, we got news that he (Mtshali) collapsed yesterday and the family is still settling the news and announcements, hence we ask time a bit to better talk much about the passing. We are still to find out what really happened as the whole family is gathering here," said Sibumbe.

A close family friend that did not want to be named also confirmed the news, saying the drummer had been rushed to hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

A short statement was put on the group's Facebook page: "It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing on of our beloved Isaac "Mnca" Mtshali. Further details will follow."

Veteran artist manager Vusi Leeuw said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of one of the greatest Sons of the Soil and SA music industry, Legendary Drummer/Composer/Producer - Mr Isaac "Mnca" Mtshali. He passed on today. Our Deepest condolences to his family, band members, colleagues in the Industry, friends and fans."

Musician Donovan Knox said: "I still can’t believe that this legendary drummer a music icon Isaac 'Mca' Mtshali is no more. I send my condolences 2his family & his Stimela’s band members & fans. May his soul Rest In Peace… What a loss. It’s really a sad day."

Mtshali was one of the longest surviving members of Stimela which was led by songwriter and lead singer of Ray Phiri.