AfriForum's Ernst Roets in contempt, says Nelson Mandela Foundation after old flag display

The Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the high court to declare AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets to be in contempt of court for displaying the old South African flag.

The foundation said Roets gratuitously and publicly displayed the flag on Twitter under the pretext of academic debate on Wednesday.

This was on the same day the equality court, sitting as the high court, declared that the display of the old flag, even in private spaces, constituted hate speech.

The court said the flag could be used for artistic, academic and journalistic expression, in the public interest.

“The Equality Act does not protect academic displays made in bad faith. The foundation is of the view that AfriForum's representative's actions were in bad faith and in contempt of court,” the foundation said.

It said it had reached out on many occasions, publicly and privately, to collaborate with AfriForum and work together towards healing the wounds of the past and building the country described in the constitution.

“These efforts have been rejected by AfriForum. The Nelson Mandela Foundation will now be proceeding with an urgent application in the high court to declare Ernst Roets in contempt of court,” the foundation said.

Roets said he would speak to his legal team and respond soon.