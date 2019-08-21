S Mag

Twitter reacts to the #ApartheidFlag finally being banned

By s mag - 21 August 2019 - 16:36
The South African flag.
The South African flag.
Image: FILE PHOTO

After 25 years of democracy, the ethical and moral issues around displaying the apartheid-era flag can finally be put to rest. This comes after the Equality Court declared the gratuitous display of the apartheid flag as hate speech. 

The news has made waves on social media, with many welcoming the long overdue decision.

Public figures, including former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela have also weighed in on the matter.

Other Twitter users also expressed their happiness over the decision, some giving us life with their humourous take on the landmark decision.

For some, the decision came decades too late.

While discussions around use of the flag have largely been divisive and seen as drawn along racial lines, some tweeps reminded us why as a country we have come far and should continue to embrace each other.

Remembering Toni Morrison: 5 powerful quotes from the Nobel Prize-winning author

In honour of Morrison’s life, here are five of her best quotes
S Mag
1 week ago

Signs you may need to go a digital detox!

Four signs you need to take a break from social media
S Mag
4 months ago

Girl power rocks as all woman team brews a limited edition beer

As an all-women team brews special beer in celebration of Women’s Month, South African Breweries launches Bold Brew – a small-batch, limited-edition ...
S Mag
1 day ago

‘Women deserve sexual pleasure too’ – Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

Mofokeng chats to us about her book, music and sex.
S Mag
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
X