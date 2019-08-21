Twitter reacts to the #ApartheidFlag finally being banned
After 25 years of democracy, the ethical and moral issues around displaying the apartheid-era flag can finally be put to rest. This comes after the Equality Court declared the gratuitous display of the apartheid flag as hate speech.
The news has made waves on social media, with many welcoming the long overdue decision.
#ApartheidFlag— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 21, 2019
The matter shouldn’t have gone to court to begin with!
Mzansi through our government has made racists so comfortable!
Also, the banning of the flag in public doesn’t take away the racist nature thereof!
Good work nonetheless! pic.twitter.com/JCwE2wzPEO
Public figures, including former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela have also weighed in on the matter.
Congratulations @NelsonMandela Foundation for taking up the divisive #Apartheidflag display matter to court and winning. The Equality Court agreed that its #MoreThanAFlag https://t.co/rTA7QKp7nw— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 21, 2019
We welcome the judgement handed down by the Equality Court which ruled that the gratuitous display of the #ApartheidFlag constitutes prohibited hate speech, unfair discrimination & harassment; in the spirit of the preamble of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. pic.twitter.com/eeEpw0YMBv— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 21, 2019
Other Twitter users also expressed their happiness over the decision, some giving us life with their humourous take on the landmark decision.
Me reporting racists to the SAHRC and SAPS when they display the #ApartheidFlag pic.twitter.com/gJP5fLgrwQ— Third Force (@naledimashishi) August 21, 2019
Display of #ApartheidFlag is hate speech. pic.twitter.com/4ptdWfgBOL— Kgagodi_Madiba (@KaygeeMadiba) August 21, 2019
For some, the decision came decades too late.
We still negotiating and debating #ApartheidFlag in 2019 😏 pic.twitter.com/r2PHnBV8Mb— Frank Mgijima (@ThaboMasterP) August 21, 2019
While discussions around use of the flag have largely been divisive and seen as drawn along racial lines, some tweeps reminded us why as a country we have come far and should continue to embrace each other.
The #ApartheidFlag has NO place in South Africa!— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) August 21, 2019
Honestly, this flag is much prettier, more striking, easier to draw and represents me 100 times better than the #ApartheidFlag ever could. pic.twitter.com/ruCk2PFQNq— Bullet Trein na Pretoria (@StueyMax) August 21, 2019
Anyone who has a positive emotional connection and love for the #ApartheidFlag shows a disregard for the suffering endured by millions of South Africans under the racist apartheid regime.— Christo (@ChristoThurston) August 21, 2019
It is a symbol of colonialism, segregation and racialism.