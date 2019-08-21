'Hate speech' matter postponed as Mngxitama decides he needs a lawyer

A hate speech case brought against Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama after he made controversial remarks about killing white people was postponed on Wednesday.

AfriForum took Mngxitama to the equality court over comments he made at a rally in Potchefstroom in North West on December 8 2018. Mngxitama urged supporters to kill five white people for every black person killed.

“You kill one of us, we will kill five of you. We will kill their women, we will kill their children, we will kill their dogs, we will kill their cats, we kill anything that comes for us,” said Mngxitama.

The equality court, sitting at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, postponed the matter to allow the parties to file documents and for Mngxitama to consult a legal representative.