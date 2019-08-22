Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda to replace Zandile Gumede as Durban mayor

The eThekwini metro mayor-elect is Mxolisi Kaunda, the current MEC for transport in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC announced on Thursday.

This was announced by party officials during a media briefing.

Kaunda will replace ousted Zandile Gumede, who was removed last week with her entire exco.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli made the announcement, in which he also revealed Mzimkhulu Thebolla as the new mayoral candidate for the uMsunduzi municipality.

During the briefing Ntuli revealed the outcomes of the provincial working committee (PWC) report following the recent two-day provincial executive committee sitting which assessed the report on the state of local government in the province.