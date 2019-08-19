Ramaphosa says 'political' battle with public protector won't distract him from work for South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is steadfast on executing his duties despite his legal battle with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane which he says has now become political.

Speaking following the conclusion of his state visit to Tanzania, Ramaphosa said he would not be distracted from doing his job as the president.

“Well, issues that are going on with the public protector are par for the course. I mean these political things that are happening, they are not distracting me. I was elected by the people of South Africa to do their work so I carry on doing their work, and that process continues,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane have been involved in a legal dispute relating to her report which found he deliberately misled parliament about the R500,000 donation from Bosasa during his presidential campaign in 2017.

The report has proven a headache for Ramaphosa who has since taken it on judicial review.

Although before the courts, the report continues to haunt him as private banking information, including transactions related to his donors and campaign staff, has been leaked to the media.