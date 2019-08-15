e-hailing passenger raped by 'driver'

A 24-year-old e-hailing driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a female passenger in Protea North, Soweto, this week.

Police spokesperson Sgt Vincent Mashiteng said the "Uber" driver was arrested after a 26-year-old female reported the rape to the police on Tuesday night.

Mashiteng said the woman told the police she requested an "Uber" when she was at Maponya Mall to take her home.

Mashiteng said the woman said that there were other people in the car who had also requested the same vehicle.

"The female victim was the last one left after other passengers were dropped off and the driver drove away with her to a secluded area and raped her."

Mashiteng said the driver was arrested after the incident was reported and a case of rape was registered.

"The Uber driver will appear at the Protea magistrate's court [soon] where he will be formally charged with rape," he said, adding that further investigation are under way.