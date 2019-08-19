'No burial of incomplete body here'

The family of James Makhubele, 69, who was allegedly killed and his genitals removed in a suspected ritual killing has rejected the police's second postmortem results.

His burial, which was meant to take place yesterday, was postponed after the community of Blinkwater outside Giyani, Limpopo, refused to bury an "incomplete body".

Makhubele's niece, Sophy Baloyi, said they had rejected the autopsy, which found that her uncle was hit by a car.

"Police summoned us to Polokwane and showed us his private parts in a plastic bag. What we fail to understand is why were they separated?

"It is difficult to believe that those body parts are his because we don't know where they come from and police are not assisting," Baloyi said.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: "We are not at liberty to discuss the postmortem because its still part of the investigation. At this stage there is no suggestion that he was murdered."

Last week, chaos broke out during Makhubele's funeral after family and mourners discovered that some of his body parts were missing.

Angry community members torched six houses belonging to people they suspect of killing Makhubele.