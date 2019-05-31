Man nabbed for 3 deaths in village

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the murders of two little girls and a woman who was found buried in a shallow grave, several weeks after she disappeared.

Khensani Sambo, 20, from Mganduzweni village outside White River, Mpumalanga, was reported missing on March 26.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave behind Jerusalem High School on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga police yesterday said they believed the man, Tshepiso Mokoena, was also responsible for the murders of two girls aged six and seven.

The bodies of Silindile Sifunda, seven, and her sister, Nontokozo, six, were found in a ditch in the same village on April 24. They disappeared while playing outside their home the previous day.