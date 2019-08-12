South Africa

Mob burns suspected killer after body parts of a boy found in his fridge

By Ernest Mabuza - 12 August 2019 - 18:11
Cops in Mpumalanga have warned against vigilantism after a suspected killer was burnt to death by residents of Marite, near Hazyview.
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma has cautioned members of the community against taking the law into their own hands.

This warning comes after a man was burnt to death in an apparent act of mob justice at Marite, near Hazyview, on Saturday.

The incident is suspected to be retaliation by the community after the murder of a 13-year-old boy, whose body parts were found hidden in a fridge at the man’s house.

