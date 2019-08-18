Nzimande gives varsity two weeks to deal with issues that led to breakdown of operations
The minister of higher education, science and technology Blade Nzimande has given the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University two weeks to deal with issues that have led to students protesting. Operations at the university came to a halt last month amid protests over allegations of corruption and racist practices.
“Blade met with the university council who briefed him on their immediate plan tor estore stability and good corporate governance following the ongoing protests that has disrupted learning and teaching activities at the university.
“I urge the council, unions and student leadership to remain calm and to collectively work together in ending the protest and in dealing with all challenges facing this university. The council should urgently deal with issues relating to the University Infrastructure Plan and backlogs, allegations of corruption and racial practices. I expect the Council to provide a progress report in two weeks on milestones already achieved in response to the challenges that led to the protest,” Nzimande said.
Nzimande said he also expected the council to provide concrete long-term plans to deal with all challenges facing the university in general including a proactive strategy to prevent and combat corruption.
“This council plan will pave the way to end the protest which disrupted the academic and administrative activities at the university. It will also lead to the broader university strategic plan that will ensure that this university takes up its place amongst the best universities which are responsive to South Africa’s economic, health and skills needs,” Nzimande said.