Limpopo varsity asks health MEC to help lecture

The University of Limpopo has approached health MEC Phophi Ramathuba for a part-time lecturing post.

Ramathuba's spokesperson Neil Shikwambana yesterday confirmed the university's request.

Shikwambana said the MEC agreed in principle to lecture medical students due to a shortage of specialists in pharmacology.

"MEC Ramathuba is considering the offer; at the moment nothing is final. The MEC will still have to speak to premier Stan Mathabatha about the offer and also she will look into her busy schedule," Shikwambana said.

He said the MEC was driven by service delivery to the people and if there was a shortage she was keen to assist.

Acting director for the school of medicine, Prof Samuel Risenga, said they met with Ramathuba, who has a master's degree in pharmacology, last week