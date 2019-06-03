Limpopo varsity asks health MEC to help lecture
The University of Limpopo has approached health MEC Phophi Ramathuba for a part-time lecturing post.
Ramathuba's spokesperson Neil Shikwambana yesterday confirmed the university's request.
Shikwambana said the MEC agreed in principle to lecture medical students due to a shortage of specialists in pharmacology.
"MEC Ramathuba is considering the offer; at the moment nothing is final. The MEC will still have to speak to premier Stan Mathabatha about the offer and also she will look into her busy schedule," Shikwambana said.
He said the MEC was driven by service delivery to the people and if there was a shortage she was keen to assist.
Acting director for the school of medicine, Prof Samuel Risenga, said they met with Ramathuba, who has a master's degree in pharmacology, last week
"Because we were looking everywhere for specialists and we couldn't find one, we decided to approach the MEC; she's a qualified pharmacologist.
"We agreed with her that she is going to teach pharmacology and she is going to start in August," Risenga said.
"We are busy with paperwork. She said when she lectures she is going to donate her salary to needy students.
"It's not easy to teach in medical school because we need a lot of specialists who gets appointed jointly with the Limpopo health department.
"We have got departments which have a shortage of staff such as orthopaedic, radiology and pharmacology. We are using pharmacy lecturers to teach pharmacology and there are times where we need a medical doctor who specialises in pharmacology."
Ramathuba graduated with a medical degree at Sefako Makgatho School of Health Sciences. She later earned a master's in medical pharmacology from the University of Pretoria, advanced health management from Manchester Business School and leadership for physicians at INSEAD.