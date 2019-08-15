World

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report finds broken bones in his neck - report

By Reuters - 15 August 2019 - 11:42
US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. File photo
Image: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS.

Disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report found that he had several broken bones in his neck, the Washington Post reported late on Wednesday.

Such breaks can happen to people who hang themselves, the Post reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the autopsy results. However, the newspaper said such breaks can also happen to people who are strangled.

Epstein, a multi-millionaire and a convicted sexual offender, was facing a slew of sex trafficking charges. He was found dead in a federal prison in New York City on Saturday.  

