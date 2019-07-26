'As he was turning the shots were fired' - ambulance with mom, baby 'ambushed'

An ambulance transporting a woman and her one-year-old baby was shot at along the R75 in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

Dave Gardner of Gardmed Ambulance Services says the ambulance was ambushed near the Chetty dip at about 2am while en route to Dora Nginza Hospital.

"He (the ambulance driver) was coming from the Uitenhage direction going through the Chetty dip.

"As they got to the top he saw that the road was closed off with what looked like construction curbs so they couldn't proceed further," he said.

Gardner said the driver realised there was something wrong and turned the vehicle around.