South Africa

Patient 'finished off' in full view of paramedics in Johannesburg

By Iavan Pijoos - 05 August 2019 - 08:22
Ekurhuleni emergency services' paramedics were sent for trauma counselling after the incident.
Ekurhuleni emergency services' paramedics were sent for trauma counselling after the incident.
Image: Joburg Public Safety via Twitter

A man was stabbed to death in full view of paramedics who responded to a complaint in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Ekurhuleni emergency services' spokesperson William Ntladi said an ambulance crew was called to the scene on Saturday after a fight broke out.

"When the ambulance crews arrived to assist the victim, the victim's friends got hold of him [deceased] and they stabbed him in the presence of the ambulance crew.

"The ambulance crew were also assaulted and forced to take the patient, who was already dead, to the hospital."

Nladi said the paramedics were sent for trauma counselling.

Here are the hot spots where cops will escort medics after spate of attacks

The City of Johannesburg is intensifying its fight against attacks on its medics
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X