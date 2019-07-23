A private ambulance service‚ Emer-G-Med‚ says one of its employees was involved in a "vicious attack" by another ambulance worker.

The incident occurred on the R55 in Midrand on Monday afternoon after two ambulance providers were summoned to a scene of an accident involving several vehicles.

Emer-G-Med said it had dispatched an advanced life-support unit‚ primary-care ambulance and a paramedic team who on arrival at the scene treated several injured patients.

"While one of our intermediate life-support members was actively treating a patient‚ he was viciously assaulted by what appears to have been an ambulance driver of a small ambulance service.

"Our advanced life-support paramedic intervened‚ removed our ILS member out of harm's way and continued rendering emergency care to injured patients‚" read Emer-G-Med's statement.